National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 6,304 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medifast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Medifast by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MED stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

