NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

Shares of NWG stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 217.50 ($2.85). 14,252,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,300,586. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.58. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

