Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $206,042.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $15.41 million and $206,042.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004018 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,148,698 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

