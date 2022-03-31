Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. American Trust acquired a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navigator by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Navigator by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.