Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Navigator stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $688.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. American Trust acquired a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navigator by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Navigator by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

