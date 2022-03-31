NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

