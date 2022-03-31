nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NCNO traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 1,485,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

