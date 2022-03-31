nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NCNO traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 1,485,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Earnings History for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.