nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.
Shares of NCNO traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 1,485,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
