Needham & Company LLC Lowers Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target to $8.00

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

CRXT stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

