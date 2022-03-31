NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NGMS opened at $15.06 on Thursday. NeoGames has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $331.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. On average, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

