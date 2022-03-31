NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
NGMS opened at $15.06 on Thursday. NeoGames has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $331.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (Get Rating)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
