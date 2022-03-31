NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEO. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 52,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

