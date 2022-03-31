Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0512

Netrum (NTR) traded up 71.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Netrum has a market cap of $109,490.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 108.7% higher against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

