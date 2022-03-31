Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NML opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

