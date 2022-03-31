New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 8th (NYSE:EDU)

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.24 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

