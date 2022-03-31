New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.37.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,945,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
