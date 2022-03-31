New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,587 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

