New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,751 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Universal Display by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of OLED opened at $169.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

