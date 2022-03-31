New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

