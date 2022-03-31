New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.