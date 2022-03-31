New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 68,941 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

