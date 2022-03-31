New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

