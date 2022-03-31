New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 286,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,722,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

