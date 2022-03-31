New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT opened at $46.77 on Thursday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in New York Times by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after buying an additional 307,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.