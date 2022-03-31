Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

