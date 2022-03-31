Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

