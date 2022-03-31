NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NREF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

NREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

