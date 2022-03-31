NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.82

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.82 and last traded at $92.45, with a volume of 121784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,130,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

