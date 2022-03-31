NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NXTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NXTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. NextCure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.01.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NextCure by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

