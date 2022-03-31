NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NSRCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 20,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,257. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.46.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

