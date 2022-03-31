Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 740,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,454. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nielsen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nielsen by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

