NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NioCorp Developments stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 79,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

