NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 91 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pool by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $449.44 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.24 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

