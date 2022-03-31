NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $249.01 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.83. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

