NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 22,031 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 85.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 636.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 52.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

