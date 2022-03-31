NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

