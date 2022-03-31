Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.75. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 145,624 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.03 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

