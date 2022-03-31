Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Up 61.1% in March

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSTC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

