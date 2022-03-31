Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

