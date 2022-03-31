Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Get Nova alerts:

NVMI opened at $110.87 on Thursday. Nova has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.97.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nova by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nova by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nova by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nova by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.