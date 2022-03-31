Nova R Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,146,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,528,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,588. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $394.27 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

