Nova R Wealth Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

