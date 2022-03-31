Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $144.42. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,769. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

