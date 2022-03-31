Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

