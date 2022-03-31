Novozymes A/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

