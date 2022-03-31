NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84 and a beta of 1.82. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

