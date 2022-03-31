Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Nuvalent stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.
In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
