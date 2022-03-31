Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nuvalent stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 11,348.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (Get Rating)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.