NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $56.95. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,018,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

