Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Raised to $90.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 6,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.