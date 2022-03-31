Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,400. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

