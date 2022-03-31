Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $57.48

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 19,016 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

