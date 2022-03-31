ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.0967

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $4,291.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.12 or 0.07216389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.35 or 1.00146738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055433 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

